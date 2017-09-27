Circus comes to Durham school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Usually there’s no clowning around in the classroom, but Wednesday an exception was made for one Durham school.

The ringmaster and elephant-puppeteer from Circus 1903 stopped by to give Sand Ridge Elementary a treat.

The show is in town at the Durham Performing Arts Center, but the cast wanted to bring a little magic to the students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Peanut, a life-size elephant puppet, brought the crowd loud cheers and laughs.

Students say they were happy to get a taste of circus life.

“I was so surprised!” Deen Shehzad exclaimed. “I thought I needed to go check my eyes or something that was actually really, really great!”

Reactions like that are music to the ringmaster’s ears.

“Oh my gosh it’s — I feel buoyant and jubilant and I feel alive and that’s what the children do for you and that’s what the circus does for children,” said Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade, who is portrayed by David Williamson.

The travelling tour continues at DPAC through this Sunday. Click here for a list of shows.