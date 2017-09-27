Edgecombe County officials ponder whether to rebuild Princeville Elementary School



PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday, Edgecombe County School officials discussed the multi-million dollar cost of rebuilding Princeville Elementary after Hurricane Matthew destroyed it.

Edgecombe County School officials say it will cost at least $2.5 million dollars to repair Princeville Elementary.

The school has sat empty since last October after Hurricane Matthew destroyed the inside of the building.

“I really love Princeville. That’s all they know,” said Jaytoya Hinton, whose two daughters go to Princeville Elementary.

Hinton says her family was forced to leave their homes behind after Hurricane Matthew. The Hintons now have a place to live, but they don’t feel as confident about where they go to school

Since Matthew, Princeville students have attended school in a separate district-owned building, but this is only a temporary fix.

“We don’t have all the amenities of the school,” said Edgecombe County Superintendent Valerie Bridges.

Despite families moving from the area, Bridges says there is more than enough of a demand to re-open Princeville Elementary.

It will cost millions to reopen the school, but that money is available to the district through FEMA and insurance.

So now the decision of whether to rebuild falls on the school board.

“That’s for them to decide what direction they’d like to go in,” said Bridges.

The school board meets Oct. 16. School officials say if the board makes a decision to rebuild at that meeting, students could return to Princeville Elementary at the start of next school year.