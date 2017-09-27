Future of Princeville Elementary, devastated by Hurricane Matthew, to be discussed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Edgecombe County school officials will meet Wednesday to decide what’s next for a hurricane-battered school.

Administrators will discuss the future of Princeville Elementary School, which was damaged and shut down after Hurricane Matthew.

The town suffered from major flooding and was left underwater after the storm.

CBS North Carolina checked on the situation six months ago and many students and their families were still going through their own struggles.

Since last October, the school operations have happened in a temporary location at the Edgecombe County Resource Center.

District-wide, about 140 students were still in temporary housing, with some traveling as far as two hours to get to class.

The school board hopes to minimize some of the issues families are facing because of the school’s unknown future.

Board members will go through data and information they’ve collected as they try to decide whether to rebuild.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. at the Edgecombe County Public Schools Central Services Office at 2311 N. Main St. in Tarboro.