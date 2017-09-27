Garner coach says college basketball scandal shows money corrupts



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While federal investigators continue to look into college athletics, high school and college sports programs across the country continue on.

CBS North Carolina asked Garner Magnet High School Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eddie Gray to weigh in. He has been the coach at Garner for 28 years.

“Money corrupts absolutely,” said Gray. “So you get that kind of money involved, and it started to creep down into the high schools where you’d have high schools that were affiliated with a certain brand of athletic wear.”

Not just athletic wear, said Gray, but also the prevalence of amateur athletic programs that might steer a high school athlete to another high school.

He’s lost players to other high schools over the years.

“I could see that some of these things that they were offering our student athletes might not have been in their best interests, and it has just snowballed,” said Gray.

Ultimately, Gray said he is glad to see federal investigators looking into the matter. He expects more details will be uncovered.

“Hopefully, there will be some changes made and regulations and policies that will benefit the student-athlete,” he said.

Gray hopes people remember the purpose of high school athletics.

“The best coaches are the best teachers and they’re not motivated by money,” said Gray.

Gray said Garner does not have an athletic apparel deal.

He also is a U.S. history teacher and said he hates to see the institution of athletics suffer because it’s an important part of the country.