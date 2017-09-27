Hot today, cooler in time for the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With some tropical air flowing into the state from Tropical Storm Maria, muggy air will be around today, and with some sun, highs will soar to around 90 degrees on Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday. It will feel like summer, and that feeling will be around until a cold front slips through late Thursday.

A strong upper level flow out of the west won’t allow any rain chances with the cold front. It has been dry lately and we could use some rain, but those chances won’t be around as we head into the weekend.

Speaking of which, it will feel more like autumn over the weekend. The weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. On Sunday morning lows will be close to 50, so some areas might actually drop into the upper 40s early Sunday morning.

High pressure will be in control of our weather as we head into next week. Dry weather should continue and highs should stay pleasant and seasonable in the 70s next Monday and Tuesday.

Maria is now a tropical storm with 70 mph top winds east of the center of the storm, those winds will gradually weaken during the day. It is moving slowly north and on Wednesday is about 145 miles east of Cape Hatteras.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Surf City north to the Virginia border and does include the sounds and the counties Carteret, Hyde, Tyrrell, Dare and Currituck counties. Winds could reach 39 mph or more in the warning area, but any tropical storm force winds will be gone by Wednesday evening.

Storm Surge is also a problem with 3 to 5 feet of surge possible especially in areas along the Outer Banks from Cape Hatteras north toward Virginia. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Hatteras. Conditions will improve along the coast Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Maria starts to speed away to the east.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny and hot. The high will be 90. Winds will be north 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be mainly clear. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and still quite warm. The high will be 89; winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 78. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 57.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 51.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 75; after a morning low of 53.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 56.

