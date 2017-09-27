Indictment: NC man stole $110K from Fraternal Order of Police

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — A former treasurer of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in North Carolina has been indicted on wire fraud charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 63-year-old Timothy James Brewer is charged in connection with the embezzlement of more than $110,000 from the Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #26 in Newton. The federal grand jury indictment returned Sept. 19 was unsealed Tuesday following Brewer’s court appearance.

The indictment says Brewer misused an FOP credit card and used an FOP bank account to pay the balance on his personal credit card over the course of his employment, which spanned from 2005 to 2016. The indictment says these funds paid for restaurants, hotels and medical bills.

It’s unclear if Brewer has a lawyer.