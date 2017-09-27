‘Lock-up day’ aims to raise money to fight Muscular Distrophy



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Across the Triangle Wednesday, dozens of people spent the day in jail, but for a worthy cause!

The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Eastern North Carolina made friendly arrests for its annual “lock up” day, and the organization is asking the community to raise bail for the jailbirds by donating to the organization.

CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé joined the effort and was “locked up” in the slammer to help raise funds for MDA.

Money raised will assist the organization conduct research, provide physical therapy sessions, and send children with Muscular Dystrophy to Summer camp.

Organizers estimate that $50 will cover expenses for one day of medical supplies at an MDA Summer Camp. While a donation of $100 will be enough for one support group session.

The local MDA team says no donation is too small and the opportunity to teach more people about the debilitating disease is always embraced.

The fundraising effort continues through October 18.

To make a donation to MDA Eastern North Carolina and learn more about the disease, click here.