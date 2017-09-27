Louisville fires Rick Pitino amid FBI bribery investigation, CBS Sports reports

By Published: Updated:
(Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WNCN/AP) – Louisville has fired head basketball coach Rick Pitino, according to CBS Sports Gary Parrish.

Louisville has scheduled a news conference during which officials are expected to address the university’s involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men’s basketball program.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

