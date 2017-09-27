Man attempts to lure kids from bus stop, Lee County sheriff says



SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Lee County want parents to pay attention after reports of a suspicious man near several school bus stops.

Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter says the incidents have happened at bus routes for only a couple schools in Sanford, but he wants to get the word out to the entire county so that everyone can have their eyes open.

“He was attempting to lure some of the students when they got off the bus to his vehicle,” said Carter.

The man has been seen in a dark-colored sedan at bus stops on Cedarhurst and Fernridge Drives.

The buses were picking up students who attend Southern Lee High and SanLee Middle Schools.

“It’s disturbing, especially in this neighborhood right here,” said parent Chris Cash.

Cash has three kids that take the bus to school.

Two are picked up right in front of his house, but one has to walk down the road.

“He’s kind of out of view of everything and he stands by himself in the morning, so it’s a little more nerve-wracking thinking about it,” said Cash of his son that walks down the road to a bus stop.

Cash’s son told him he saw a man similar to the police description.

They’ve also seen an increase in law enforcement in their neighborhood.

Lee County Schools sent out emails and audio messages to parents saying, “Our bus drivers will be made aware of this on-going investigation and will be on alert at each bus stop.”

Carter wants everyone to be on the lookout and talk to their kids about what to do if a stranger approaches them.

He says the students in these incidents did everything right.

“They knew he was a stranger and they reacted the way they should have reacted. They got away from him and went and told an adult,” said Carter.