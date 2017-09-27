Man shot, pickup stolen in Fayetteville Walmart parking lot



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside the Walmart at 1550 Skibo Road just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed.

Someone shot the victim in the parking lot, police said.

“The suspect then entered the victim’s 2007 Ford ‘King Ranch’ pickup and fled from the parking lot of Walmart,” police wrote. “The victim attempted to run to safety but collapsed in front of one of the entrances into the store.”

The man was sent to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Police are looking for the truck, which has license plate CAD-9892.

Police want anyone with information about the shooting to call police Sgt. J. Newland at (910) 818-6276 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 Tips app.