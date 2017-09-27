NC county receives at least 14 overdose calls in less than a week, 3 fatal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 26, there were at least fourteen overdose calls investigated by police in Salisbury and by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of those cases resulted in death. Each case involves an overdose of either heroin or prescription pills, according to law enforcement reports.

On Sept. 21, a 29-year-old woman died in a mobile home park near Faith from what deputies said was a suspected drug overdose.

Also on Sept. 21, deputies responded to an overdose call in the 400 block of S. Enochville Avenue. In that case a 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by EMS. The woman was revived and taken to the hospital, but then died on Sunday.

On Sept. 23, deputies responded to an overdose call in the parking lot of Tamarac Marina on Bringle Ferry Road involving a 33-year-old man.

Also on Sept. 23, a 23-year-old man was found dead from a suspected overdose in the 100 block of Ted Lane.

There was also a suspected overdose involving a 52-year-old woman investigated on the same day in the 2000 block of Highway 152 West.

Deputies also investigated an overdose on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis, involving a 46-year-old man.

In Salisbury on Sept. 23, police investigated an overdose call in the 800 block of N. Lee Street involving a 31-year-old man. A short time later, police went back to the same location to investigate the same victim for a second overdose.

Police investigated another overdose in Salisbury on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue.

An overdose involving prescribed medication was investigated by police in the 100 block of Emerson Lane involving a 55-year-old woman on Sept. 23.

Police also investigated an overdose involving a 46-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 24, police were called to the Economy Inn on Bendix Drive to investigate an overdose involving a 43-year-old man.

On Sept. 25, police were called to an overdose in the 400 block of Heilig Avenue in Salisbury involving a 24-year-old man. A few hours later, early on Sept. 26, police went back to the very same location to investigate a second overdose involving the same person.

