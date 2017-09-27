NC mom admitted drowning 1-year-old in sink, autopsy report says

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Onslow County mother admitted to drowning her one-year-old son in the kitchen sink, according to an autopsy report.

On Jan. 13, the child’s father came home and found 40-year-old Angela Olson with their unresponsive baby, the report said.

He tried CPR while waiting for an ambulance, and the child died later that night, according to the report.

Olson, the report said, admitted to drowning her child.

She is facing a murder charge and is still in the Onslow County Jail.

Her next court date is Jan. 2.