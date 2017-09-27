NC school system ends student sex survey after parent complaints

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – Cabarrus County school leaders say they’re stopping a controversial sex survey that was being given to middle school students.

Parents in Cabarrus County have been complaining to the district about the TRAIL (Taking Responsible Actions In Life) survey, which asks students about sexual activity. The survey was developed by the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The school district released a statement that read, in part, “Pregnancy prevention efforts and positive youth development are critical components of public health but the trust of parents and students in this community is paramount.”

The school says it made the decision to stop using the survey despite likely losing grant funding it had been awarded to look into ways to decrease teen pregnancy rates.

“Together, Cabarrus Health Alliance and Cabarrus County Schools have made the decision to end the survey and discuss future programming with the Office of Adolescent Health,” the statement read. “We understand that this may result in the loss of funding for this very valuable program.”