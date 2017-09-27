Nearly $95K worth of drugs, as well as guns, vehicles seized in Franklin County bust

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bunn man has been arrested and charged after Franklin County authorities seized nearly $95,000 worth of drugs, as well as guns and vehicles, during a bust at his home, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant was issued and served on Tuesday at the home of David Earl Trader Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Alford Mill Road.

During the execution of the warrant, authorities seized 812 grams of cocaine worth $81,200, 635 grams of marijuana worth $12,700, three firearms, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle and $1,985 cash from his home.

Trader was arrested and charged with six counts of sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, four counts of possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, five counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of felony possession of marijuana.

Trader is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.