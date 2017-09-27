One charged in fatal NC home invasion, more arrests expected

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested in a case involving a home invasion and murder in Woodland.
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, deputies were called to the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park about gunshots being fired. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Edward Phipps, 49, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Phipps was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.
An investigation of the incident found that the shooting was part of a home invasion of the victim’s home.
On Monday, investigators arrested Raquan Omar Williams, 22. He is charged with:
- One count of first-degree murder
- Eight counts of first-degree kidnapping
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- One count of first degree burglary
- One count of larceny after breaking and entering
- One count of injury to personal property
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.