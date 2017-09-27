Teen caught having sex with wiener dog again, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren, Ohio, say a teenage boy admitted to having sex with a dog again.

Police said a family member found the 17-year-old boy naked in bed with the dog at a home on Homewood Avenue SE. They reported it to Trumbull County Children Services.

The teen spends half of his time with Children Services and the other half with his family.

It’s been almost exactly a year to the day since the then-16-year-old was charged with animal cruelty for having sexual contact with the dog. Those acts happened before Warren’s bestiality law took effect.

Now he’s facing two misdemeanor counts of bestiality and animal cruelty charges after police said he admitted to doing it again.

During an extensive interview at Trumbull County Children Services, the boy confessed to having sex with the dog in July and September, according to investigators.

He is being held on a probation violation at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The wiener dog mix named Pee Wee is being examined by a veterinarian to see if it received any injuries during the encounters.

“The dog is currently with the Animal Welfare League, checking for any injuries,” Det. Nick Carney said.

He said the encounters took place for an hour or more.

Carney said this case is far from over.

“My concern with the interview is if he would do this to an animal, what would you do to a small child? So this case is not open and shut. There is some follow-up work I have to do that I can’t really talk about right now.”

Investigators are waiting on the results of the vet examination. They said if the dog was seriously injured, the charges could be adjusted.