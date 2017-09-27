Vet allowed to stay at Durham VA until ‘suitable situation’ reached

By Published:
James Francis (Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham VA said a Vietnam veteran who refused to leave the facility will be allowed to stay until a “suitable situation” is reached.

James Francis was discharged from the Durham VA Hospital Monday, but has refused to leave the facility.

“This my office,” Francis said

“They said that I didn’t require hospitalization but I required assisted living,” Francis said.

According to Francis, that determination doesn’t fit his needs.

RELATED: Veteran refuses to leave Durham VA, demands long-term care

The 69-year-old requires help getting in and out of bed, and also using the bathroom.

He said assisted living isn’t enough and he wants the VA to pay for it.

“I done lost half my body in a war and and I’m here for long-term care,” Francis said.

The double amputee has been staying in waiting rooms or hallways.

Wednesday evening, the VA said it would allow Francis to stay at the facility.

The Durham VA said it hopes to have a resolution later Wednesday.

