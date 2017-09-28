1 dead after slamming car into utility pole, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after losing control of their car and slamming into a utility pole in Fayetteville Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Murchison Road near Cumberland Street, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to a report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found the driver dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that the car was traveling on Murchison Road when it left the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Murchison Road near Cumberland Street was closed more than five hours and reopened just before 4:30 a.m., police said.

An investigation into the crash is underway. The driver’s identity has not been revealed and no further information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.