LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for a Louisburg teen last seen September 19.

Dominic Wright stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds with pierced ears.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said do not approach Wright if he is located but call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-5678 or the Louisburg Police Department at 919-496-2511.