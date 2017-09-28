2 Halifax County high school students charged with raping girl in locker room

By Published:
Raquan Marquest Boswell and Jesse Jyrell Alston
Raquan Marquest Boswell and Jesse Jyrell Alston (Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County high school students are facing rape charges following an incident in the locker room of a local high school, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

According to Tripp, deputies responded to a high school on Wednesday to investigate rape allegations made against two students. Tripp did not specify which high school.

Two male students, 18-year-old Raquan Marquest Boswell, of Roanoke Rapids, and 16-year-old Jesse Jyrell Alston, of Littleton, are accused of pushing, restraining and raping a female student in the male locker room, Tripp said.

Both teens were charged with first-degree rape.

The incident is under investigation and more arrests are possible, Tripp said.

