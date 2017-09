FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year-old Fayetteville has been arrested by police, who say he committed sex offenses against a 13-year-old.

Jaquan Lashaon Bullock, of the 800 block of Roxie Avenue, is charged with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Bullock was an acquaintance of the family when the incident happened on Wednesday, police said.

He was arrested Thursday, and his bond was set at $100,000 secured.

