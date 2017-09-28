Another day in the 90s, then much cooler for the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With Tropical Storm Maria moving well away from the east coast of the United States, a cold front will sweep through tonight and bring an end to our unseasonable hot weather.

On Wednesday, highs reached 90 for the 53rd time this year in the Triangle and for the 78th time in Fayetteville. Thursday will add to those totals, but temperatures will be over 20 degrees cooler on Friday.

There won’t be much moisture with the cold front, but a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out Thursday night. That front will settle to our south on Friday and a weak low pressure system will move along it. That could produce a slight risk of a shower on Friday, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will drop to the mid-70s.

A secondary cold front will push through early Saturday and clear out the skies in time for the weekend. Skies will become sunny on Saturday and stay sunny on Sunday, highs will continue in the mid-70s and lows should drop into the lower 50s.

Even though central North Carolina could use some rain, the start of next week looks dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. With mostly sunny skies, highs should warm to around 80 by next Wednesday.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

In the Tropics: Maria is now a tropical storm with 70 mph top winds. It is moving east and is now more than 400 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras. Maria will continue to move toward the north Atlantic and not be a concern to any land. Also, Lee regenerated to a hurricane, but it too will not affect any land as it moves northeast over the open mid-Atlantic

Today will mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 90. Winds will be northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with only a stray sprinkle or shower possible. The overnight low will be 61. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will have clouds and sun, more clouds south with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be much cooler at 76; winds will be east-northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast.

Saturday will become sunny. The high will be 76. Winds will be north 8 to 15 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 51.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 53.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 58.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 60.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9