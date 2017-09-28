Argument at Goldsboro home leads to meth lab bust; 3 arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed confrontation between three men at a Goldsboro home led to authorities busting a methamphetamine lab operation inside the home, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a home located at 308 Linwood Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a report of an armed subject. Upon arrival, officers found three men engaged in an argument. Officers at the scene “observed several indicators of drugs and drug paraphernalia” at the home, police said.

The home was seized and a search warrant was secured. Upon service of the search warrant, authorities found that the home was possibly being used to manufacture meth. At that point, officers “ceased the service of that search warrant and secured another search warrant” for a possible meth lab, according to police.

Goldsboro police, along with the department’s vice unit, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Lab Unit searched the home and found evidence that a meth-making operation was present inside.

The three men who had been in an argument were all arrested in connection with the meth lab bust.

William Fraser Robertson, 28, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, felony possess precursor chemicals, felony possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a dwelling for manufacture of controlled substance.

Robertson’s listed address is the home where the lab was found. He is being held by authorities under a $322,000 secured bond.

Josue Javier Arriaga-Ortega, 23, of Dudley, was charged with felony manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, felony possess precursor chemicals, and felony possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. He is being held under a $320,000 secured bond.

Guillermo Rivas-Vera, 20, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony manufacture methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine, felony possess precursor chemicals, and felony possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. He is being held under a $320,000 secured bond.

All three suspects were due to make their first court appearances on Thursday.