Attorney for woman who shot Knightdale shoplifting suspect says it was self-defense

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for the woman who shot a fleeing Knightdale shoplifting suspect when he entered her office building on Sept. 18 said in a statement that the shooting was an act of self-defense justified by the law.

Damon Chetson, of The Chetson Firm, PLLC, based in Raleigh, wrote that the events of that day “[were] entirely a consequence of Deondrea Branch’s own actions that day.”

Branch, 24, of Clayton, is accused of stealing 10 bras worth $150 from the Walmart located in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard and then running from Knightdale police officers. Branch entered an office building near the Walmart after fleeing, police said.

Chetson wrote that Branch then broke down a “150-lb solid core door, bent the deadbolt securing it and stormed into” the office of 54-year-old Connie Wells. Wells was working alone in the office, police said.

According to the attorney, Branch trapped Wells in her personal office and ignored Wells when she screamed at him to “STOP!” It was at that point that Wells “lawfully exercised her right to self-defense with her legally-possessed firearm” and shot Branch in the neck.

Chetson wrote that Wells “feared Branch would assault, kill, or do her other harm. Another step and Branch would have been on top of her.”

Police have not released any information regarding what occurred inside the building once Branch got inside other than to say that Wells shot him in the neck.

“North Carolina recognizes a right of self-defense, enshrined in part in common law that dates back hundreds of years and in the Castle Doctrine which allows a person to defend themselves

from attack in a person’s home or business,” Chetson wrote.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Branch’s father, Willie Mitchener Jr., on Sept. 20.

Mitchener said that although shoplifting is a crime, his son shouldn’t have been shot.

“A crime is a crime, but there are levels to everything. Shoplifting is not right, by no means, but that is no fashion in comparison to your life,” Mitchener said.

Mitchener said his son was not armed and that he’s never owned a gun.

Police wouldn’t comment on that.

“He is a great kid. In life you make bad choices,” Mitchener said.

Chetson and police confirm that Wells has cooperated with authorities. No charges have been filed against Wells at this time.

At last check, Branch was still being treated at WakeMed. Mitchener said his son may never walk again.

Police have not said what charges Branch will face once he’s released from the hospital.