Carolina Beach woman turns shipping container into vacation home

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Shipping containers that made their way around the world have found a permanent home in Carolina Beach. Jennifer Godbold and Abbie Sinclair turned two containers into vacation homes known as The Conchs.

Godbold said they were looking for a place where family and friends could stay when visiting, and decided because of their proximity to the North Carolina State Port, the containers were a natural fit.

“I feel like the unique nature of the container brings people to Carolina Beach from faraway places just because they want to stay in a container and be at a beautiful beach,” she said.

Renovations on the containers took around a year. Godbold said they chose containers where they could preserve some of the original features, like the wooden floors. She added that the size of the homes made remodeling a challenge.

“You couldn’t add even one more inch so you have the physical constraint of the box of the container,” she said. “Much harder than building a house.”

While some of her neighbors were skeptical of the project, Godbold said she has gotten a positive response since the containers were finished.

“When we hauled the containers in, they did look pretty rough so I was sympathetic to some of the neighborhood concerns, but they all seemed to have come around,” she said.

While Godbold’s neighbors have changed their minds, a neighboring beach town ruled that similar container homes won’t be welcome. Kure Beach Commissioners passed an ordinance banning the homes in 2016 after residents said they didn’t want them.

“Maybe they would change their minds now that we’re finished. They did look pretty terrible for a while,” Godbold joked.

The homes are rented through Air BnB to guests from across the globe.

“We’ve had guests from Tokyo, Switzerland, South America, really all over,” Godbold said. “Everybody, first of all, loves our containers, but (also) loves our beautiful beach so it’s nice.”