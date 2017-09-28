CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Looters strike hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico grocery store

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (KRON/CNN) — Surveillance video shows a San Juan, Puerto Rico grocery store being looted amid Hurricane Maria, which devastated the United States territory.

In the video, the looters are seen storming into a grocery store and stealing items.

With no power and sweltering temperatures, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find food, fresh water, and in some cases–life-saving medical care.

Hurricane Maria left the grocery store flooded.

The supermarket owner says the looters took more than just food–but also alcohol and cigarettes–and he says his store was vandalized. The owner also said the vandalism and looting will cost him millions of dollars.

An ATM was also vandalized, the owner said.