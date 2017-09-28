Fayetteville teen charged with murder in Monday double shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and other crimes in connection with a Monday double shooting, police said.

Police responding to “shots fired” calls about 5:30 p.m. Monday found Jaquan McBryde, 19, dead in the 1200 block of Knotty Elm Loop. Paul Coleman, 18, had been wounded and was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Condition in critical condition, police said.

Cartier S. Simpson, of the 1400 block of Aultroy Drive, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Fayetteville police announced Thursday evening.

“Simpson turned himself in to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond,” Fayetteville police wrote.

Police said more arrests are possible.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact police at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

