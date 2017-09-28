Fayetteville Walmart shooting related to drug deal, police say

Related Coverage Man shot, pickup stolen in Fayetteville Walmart parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man was shot and his truck stolen in connection with a drug deal in the parking lot of the Walmart on Skibo Road Wednesday.

Justin Matthews, 37, was injured and his truck was stolen in connection with a narcotics deal, police said.

Matthews’ truck, a 2007 Ford “King Ranch,” was recovered Thursday along the 3700 block of Bragg Boulevard.

No one was in the truck when police located the vehicle.

Matthews is in good condition at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

This was not a random incident, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.