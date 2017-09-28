Homeowners in 2 Raleigh neighborhoods have temporary solution to water issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a temporary solution to a water shortage in one north Raleigh neighborhood.

More than 800 homeowners in the Stonehenge, Wildwood Green, Still Water Landing and Crescent Ridge neighborhoods have had issues ranging from brown, gray, cloudy or smelly water to having no water at all. The issues for some began over the weekend.

All of those impacted are Aqua North Carolina customers.

Residents do have some running water as of Thursday afternoon, but some say it’s still cloudy or it smells.

Shannon Becker, president of Aqua North Carolina, said the company is temporarily using the City of Raleigh’s water system while the utility company assesses how to fix the problem.

It’s now known that high usage and demand, plus several other conditions, led to the two water systems failing.

Residents in Stonehenge and Crescent Ridge should have running water, but for a few hours it could still have discoloration. Officials said that despite its appearance, it’s still safe.

One Stonehenge resident reached out to CBS North Carolina because she was concerned due to impending surgery.

Carol Ames is set to have hip replacement surgery on Friday and she said that all week she’s been unable to use her water, do laundry or properly prepare before her operation.

She said she’s hoping Aqua North Carolina gets a permanent fix to address the issue.

“The water was very dark brown for the most part and this was even after I had let it run for half an hour,” she said. “I knew I didn’t trust to drink it. I kind of didn’t trust to take a shower in it or anything.”

Becker said he’s hoping to have the issue resolved in the next day or two.