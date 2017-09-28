I-40 ramp heading into downtown Raleigh reopened after 2+ years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of changes are happening on Interstate 40, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says it means Project Fortify is just one step closer to completion.

The eastbound I-40 loop ramp at South Saunders that goes into downtown Raleigh will be open for the first time in more than two years, most likely a welcome sight for thousands of drivers Thursday morning.

Crews opened the ramp overnight, just in time for the morning commute. The ramp that drivers have been using to go north or south on South Saunders will get converted back to its original patter, allowing traffic to only go south, but it will only be open until 8 p.m. so that it can be rebuilt.

NCDOT officials say it will be reopened by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2. That will put exit 298 in its final permanent traffic pattern. There will be signs to help drivers navigate.