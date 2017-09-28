Kegs disappearing across NC city, brewery owners say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kegs are disappearing from breweries and restaurants across Wilmington.

Barry Owings, owner of Broomtail Brewery, said he’s had several kegs stolen from his establishment since opening the business.

“It’s probably 100 to 120 kegs we have lost over the past three and a half years,” Owings said Wednesday.

The part that frustrates Owings the most was when someone tried to sell him back his own property.

“He isn’t just bold at all,” Owings said. “He is a moron.”

Mark Anthony Mueller, owner of Waterline Brewery, said he doesn’t understand why someone would try to hurt small businesses.

“Coming in and swooping in and taking from somebody, it is morally disgusting,” Mueller said.

The breweries aren’t the only ones getting hurt by the thefts. Anyone who uses the kegs is vulnerable to loss.

“The bar or restaurant is losing 50 bucks, and we are still going to lose another 30, so everyone loses,” Owings said.

Mueller and Owings hope the thief will be caught, and someone will come forward with information.

If the person isn’t caught, then Owings said it could have lasting effects.

“We aren’t making a lot of profit, so when you steal from us, you are shutting us down,” he said.

Mueller has a message for whoever is taking the kegs.

“Just think about what you are going to have to say when your friends find out that you are a scumbag, and you stole from people who are trying to make a living,” he said.

