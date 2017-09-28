Man charged in death of teen found floating in Cape Fear River

By Published: Updated:
Kristen Stone (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old Greenville woman whose body was found floating in the Cape Fear River in August, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Cottingham is charged with the death of Kristen Lee Stone.

Stone was found Aug. 10.

Her body was pulled from the river after a fisherman found her floating in the river. Stone was originally from Jacksonville.

EARLIER: NC teen found dead in Cape Fear River, sheriff’s office says

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s