Man charged in death of teen found floating in Cape Fear River

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old Greenville woman whose body was found floating in the Cape Fear River in August, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Cottingham is charged with the death of Kristen Lee Stone.

Stone was found Aug. 10.

Her body was pulled from the river after a fisherman found her floating in the river. Stone was originally from Jacksonville.

