Moore County man facing federal dog-fighting charges

(Moore County Sheriff's Office)

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Eagle Springs man has been arrested on one count of conspiracy and 13 counts of violating the animal fighting prohibition of the federal Animal Welfare Act, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The charges against Brexton Redell Lloyd, 54, follow a March raid in which Moore County authorities said 13 pitbulls were seized.

The raid in the area of Eagles Spring was joint operation involving the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General’s Office.

Other evidence was seized as well, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs were turned over to the Humane Society of the United States.

“This case is part of Operation Grand Champion, a coordinated effort across numerous federal judicial districts to combat organized dog fighting,” federal prosecutors wrote. “The phrase ‘Grand Champion’ is used by dog fighters to refer to a dog with more than five dog-fighting ‘victories.'”

