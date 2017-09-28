NC brothers to be deployed to Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly 200 North Carolina soldiers are getting ready to deploy overseas. They will have missions on the ground and in the air.

“Our purpose out there is going to be to refine the aviation skills and to further our battle staffs,” said Plans Officer Dan McAuliffe.

After more extensive training, they’ll join troops from 13 other states and go to the Middle East.

For Dan and Tom McAuliffe, two of the 180 soldiers North Carolina will send, this is not their first deployment.

Tom McAuliffe, a senior instructor pilot, said, “we know a lot more about the challenges we’re going to face, and honestly it helps us guide some of the younger soldiers.”

But even though it’s not their first mission as a soldier, it will be their first together.

“We’ve been in the Army together for 25 years,” Tom McAuliffe told CBS North Carolina.

Dan and Tom McAuliffe are brothers.

“We have that natural comradery, that natural friendship,” Tom added.

Dan McAuliffe added, “we’re excited for the opportunity to get to serve together. We both bring unique skills.”

The siblings said it will also bring a different dynamic when times are tough.

“I can have a lot of candor with him when I am facing some struggles or frustrations,” Dan McAuliffe said.

The brigade will be overseas for about a year.