NC contractors can’t account for 234 seized vehicles, audit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Contractors hired by North Carolina to tow, store and auction vehicles seized during DWI cases cannot account for 234 vehicles, according to a state audit.

Martin Edwards & Associates, Inc. and Eastway Wrecker Service, Inc. were contracted to handle vehicles as part of North Carolina’s DWI/Felony Speeding to Elude Vehicle Seizure Program.

The vehicles handled by the contractor would be connected to repeat DWI offenses and for felony speeding to elude arrest cases.

The audit states Martin Edwards & Associates can’t account for 221 vehicles of the 4,772 it seized.

Eastway was unable to provide documentation for 13 of the 4,018 vehicles, the audit states.

The vehicles had an approximate value of $634,000.

“Because contractors were unable to provide documentation supporting the status or location of these vehicles, there is a risk that contractors inappropriately benefited from the contract,” the audit states.

The vehicles were seized between July 1, 2013, and June 30, 2016.

The Department of Public Instruction was in control of the program from Dec. 1, 1997 to Feb. 29, 2016.

The Department of Administration’s State Surplus Property Agency took over the program as of March 1, 2016.

The audit scope included a review of Program activities between July 1, 2011, and June 30, 2016.

The audit recommends the Department of Administration should monitor contractors regularly and determine to what extent the contractors are able to provide these services under current and future state contracts.

The Department of Administration said it began monitoring the program as soon as it was handed to them in March 2016 and agrees with the audit’s findings.

