NC father charged with murder of 11-week-old daughter, police say

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WFMY) — A father is accused of abusing and killing his 11-week-old daughter, according to Archdale Police.

Police charged 23-year-old Shamus Patrick King with murder. He is being held in Randolph County Detention Facility without bond.

Investigators say baby Harper died after suspected abuse from her father.

Police say medical personnel at Wake Forest Baptist Health contacted them after receiving Harper as a patient last weekend. The hospital said Harper had injuries consistent with possible child abuse.

The child was listed in critical condition, and on Wednesday police confirmed she had died.

