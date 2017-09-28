NC mom, 30, and daughter, 8, killed after pulling out in front of tractor trailer, troopers say

SANDYFIELD, N.C. (WECT) — A 30-year-old Riegelwood mother and her 8-year-old daughter were killed after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Thursday morning.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of NC 87 and NC 11 around 8:15 a.m.

A red passenger car was traveling west on NC 11 when it pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on NC 87. The tractor-trailer slammed the car on its driver side pushing the vehicle into a ditch.

The State Highway Patrol said the woman and her daughter died in the wreck. Her 7-year-old son, who was also in the car, was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State Highway Patrol officials declined to release the names of the victims and said they were still in the process of contacting family members.