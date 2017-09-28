2-year-old in ICU after being found face-down in Spring Lake pool, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old was found face down in a Spring Lake pool on Thursday, Police Chief Troy McDuffie confirmed.

The child was taken to Cape Fear Medical Center and was revived, McDuffie said. The child is now in critical condition in the ICU at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, he said.

The child and his or her father were at a grandmother’s house when the incident happened, police said.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m., officials said. McDuffie said the child was found in a pool in the 300 block of Lee Street.

Police are still investigating.