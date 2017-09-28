Raleigh man caught with missing woman’s car in Illinois now charged with murder, police say

Andrew Meeks (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged the ex-boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman who disappeared in August with murder, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Andrew Eugene Meeks, 41, of the 3300 block of Hammond Road, was charged after consultation between detectives and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

EARLIER: Raleigh missing persons case now considered a homicide

Jennifer Arrington was last seen at her apartment on Schaub Drive. Police believe she was killed August 12, according to an affidavit filed seeking a search warrant. She was reported missing two days later, after a co-worker told authorities that she never showed up for work. There was a pool of blood in Arrington’s apartment, according to investigators.

Police located Meeks in Illinois on August 17. They say he had Arrington’s car and there was also blood on the passenger seat. He was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle at that point.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

