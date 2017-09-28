Roanoke Rapids man arrested on federal child porn charges, sheriff says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Roanoke Rapids man was arrested Wednesday on federal child pornography charges, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Agents from a drug task force arrested Christopher Van Skipper on 10 counts of receiving child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, Tripp wrote.

“The charges stem from a joint investigation conducted by Lt. J. Sealey and agents from the Department of Homeland Security that began April of this year,” Tripp said on Facebook.

Skipper was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.