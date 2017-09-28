Roanoke Rapids man arrested on federal child porn charges, sheriff says

By Published:
Christopher Van Skipper (photo from Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Roanoke Rapids man was arrested Wednesday on federal child pornography charges, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Agents from a drug task force arrested Christopher Van Skipper on 10 counts of receiving child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, Tripp wrote.

“The charges stem from a joint investigation conducted by Lt. J. Sealey and agents from the Department of Homeland Security that began April of this year,” Tripp said on Facebook.

Skipper was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s