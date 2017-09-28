Teen girl ejected, critically injured in Moore County crash; 5 others hurt

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl is in critical condition and six others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Moore County on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the back of an SUV on U.S. Route 1 just south of Vass around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the driver of the SUV, an adult male, had just made a U-turn around a portion of the road then the truck driver merged into the same lane, crashing into the SUV. A 14-year-old girl was ejected from the SUV.

Five people were in the SUV — an adult male, his wife and three teenagers. The 14-year-old was airlifted to UNC Hospital in critical condition. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt. The four others in the SUV were taken to Moore Regional Hospital with serious injuries. They were all wearing seat belts.

The truck driver was also taken to Moore Regional Hospital. He suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Charges against the truck driver are pending.