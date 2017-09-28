Woman shot in head while in car, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after two women were shot in Robeson County and taken to the hospital Wednesday night.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Buie Philadelphus Road in Pembroke around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Two women were sitting in a car when shots were fired. One woman was shot in the head and while the second woman was shot in the legs, investigators report.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Thompson.

No arrests have been made but the Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a person of interest.