19-year-old shot to death in Southern Pines, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old died after he was found shot behind a Southern Pines convenience store Friday morning, police said.

Around 11:40 a.m., police found Shyheem Ucif Utley, of Pinebluff behind the M&S Market located at 912 W. Pennsylvania Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Police said Utley later died.

Southern Pines police said an initial investigation shows the victim and the suspect may have known each other.

This was not a random act of violence, police said.