19-year-old shot to death in Southern Pines, police say

By Published:

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old died after he was found shot behind a Southern Pines convenience store Friday morning, police said.

Around 11:40 a.m., police found Shyheem Ucif Utley, of Pinebluff behind the M&S Market located at 912 W. Pennsylvania Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Police said Utley later died.

Southern Pines police said an initial investigation shows the victim and the suspect may have known each other.

This was not a random act of violence, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s