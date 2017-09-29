2 arrested in Franklin County after robbers took Nike shoes

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens have been arrested in Franklin County after deputies say a victim was robbed of Nike tennis shoes.

The robbery came at the end of a fight involving a weapon at Bunn Elementary School after 9 p.m. Sept. 18, deputies said.

Jaquell Smith, 18, of Rogers Drive in Bunn, and Christian Alston, 16, of Alfonzo Drive in Bunn, were arrested this week on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith’s bond was set at $15,000. Alston’s bond was set at $50,000.

