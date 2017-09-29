3 venomous Gila monsters on the loose in Wake Forest, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Three venomous Gila monsters are on the loose in the Bowling Green subdivision in Wake Forest, said Town of Wake Forest communications director Bill Crabtree.

The three lizards recently escaped from a home in the subdivision and are on the run. No police report was filed, but residents in the area have reported seeing the Gila monsters on social media, Crabtree said.

Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizards in the world, according to the National Parks Service. The lizards are slow-moving and are generally non-confrontational — they will first try to escape if a predator comes near. The lizards bite only as a last resort, the NPS says. The bite is painful to humans, but is rarely fatal.

Most times when humans are bitten it’s due to someone purposely aggravating or handling the Gila monster, the NPS says. If left alone, the lizards are harmless.

Anyone who spots one of the lizards is encouraged to call Wake County Animal Control at 919-856-6911.