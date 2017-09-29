Car slams into NC Museum of History in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two cars were involved in a crash and one of those cars ended up plowing into the North Carolina Museum of History in downtown Raleigh on Friday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. at the intersection of E. Edenton Street and N. Wilmington Street and one person was injured, officials said.

According to police, a state electric crew was working down the street and the traffic lights at the intersection were out and that’s what caused the crash.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:20 a.m. and traffic is now moving freely.

