Cooler air finally arrives for the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cooler air is finally moving into central North Carolina to finish up September and start October on Sunday.

On Thursday, however, highs reached 90 for the 54th time this year in the Triangle and for the 79th time in Fayetteville. As a matter of fact, Fayetteville set a record with a high of 95, while the Triangle fell one degree short of a record with a high of 94.

The cold front that has brought in the cooler air will settle to our south on Friday and a weak low pressure system will move along it. That could produce a sprinkle or two, but most areas will be dry with a mixture of clouds and sun. Highs will drop to the middle 70s.

A secondary cold front will push through early Saturday and clear out the skies for the weekend. Skies will become sunny on Saturday and stay sunny on Sunday, highs will continue in the middle 70s and lows should drop into the lower 50s.

Even though central North Carolina could use some rain, the start of next week looks dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. With mostly sunny skies, highs should warm to around 80 by next Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Maria is racing east in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to turn northeast toward the north Atlantic over the weekend. Hurricane Lee is moving northeast and is expected to dissipate over the north Atlantic on Saturday.

Today will have a mixture of clouds and sun with a slight risk of a sprinkle. The high will be 77. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a sprinkle mainly southeast of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be light out of the northeast. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be sunny and nice. The high will be 76; winds will be northeast 8-12 mph.

Saturday Night will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be around 50. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny. The high will be 74. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77; after a morning low of 53.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 58.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 59.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 81, after a morning low of near 60.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

