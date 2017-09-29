Puppy claws hole in sofa, hides inside to survive Apex house fire

By Published: Updated:


APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A puppy clawed a hole in a sofa and climbed inside the upholstery to escape a house fire in Apex Friday afternoon.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Emergency crews responded to a house fire call around 1:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Glastonbury Road.

FACEBOOK USERS: Click here for photos of the rescued dogs

When the Fairview Fire Department arrived, they rescued a dog from the home but had trouble locating a puppy.

That puppy was later found unharmed inside the upholstery of a sofa.

The firefighters had even moved the sofa when they were working the fire and the dog didn’t make any noise.

Oxygen had to be used on the first dog that was rescued.

The home sustained serious damage from the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s