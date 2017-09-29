Durham County authorities seek RTP bank robber, officials say

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Friday at Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Research Triangle Park, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was wearing sunglasses and a cowboy hat, stole an “undisclosed amount of money,” Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said.

The robber put the cash in a motorcycle-style helmet and then ran from the area heading southwest toward Highway 54, Gibbs said.

Officials provided surveillance images of the robber.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.