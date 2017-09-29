Fuquay-Varina preschool puts toys to the test

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Before you spend your hard earned money on children’s toys – wouldn’t you like to know if it’s worth it and whether it actually does more than provide a few minutes of playtime?

A Fuquay-Varina pre-school is putting some toys to the test as part of a nationwide project.

“We want to make sure it piques a child’s interest, that they explore tactile stimulation, and that they’re offering social interactions with other children,” explained Goddard School educational director Katie Tunstall.

The Goddard School franchise has been testing toys for a decade and it’s about as real-life as it gets because they’re using experts.

Experts who range in age from toddlers to 6 years old.

Over the past few months, toys have been culled from various manufacturers.

They are then set out in a classroom, where the children play with them under the supervision of staffers who observe how they interact with the toys, as teachers and others play along with the kids.

The staff use their observations to rate the toys by evaluating eight different criteria, like does it inspire creativity or encourage critical thinking. The toy also has to meet the school’s health and safety standards as well as retail for $40 or less.

And, oh yeah, it also has to be fun.

“We believe a toy is educational if it’s at an age appropriate level, because we believe children learn through play,” says Tunstall.

The tests happen around the country at various Goddard preschools and once they tally up the nationwide results, they’ll post a list of the winning toys shortly before the holidays.

Here is a list of last year’s top ten winners which were selected for the 2016 holiday season.